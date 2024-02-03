Rambus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,959 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical volume of 1,405 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Rambus has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rambus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.