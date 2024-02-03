Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $173,703,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

