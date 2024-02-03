Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Purchases £9,936.45 in Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Rabson acquired 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,936.45 ($12,632.15).

Redde Northgate Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of REDD stock opened at GBX 354.50 ($4.51) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 357.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 344.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company has a market capitalization of £808.01 million, a PE ratio of 621.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. Redde Northgate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 435 ($5.53).

Redde Northgate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is 4,385.96%.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

