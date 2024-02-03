Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.99. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,747,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,035,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. Relativity Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

