RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of RenaissanceRe worth $33,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $233.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

