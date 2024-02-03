Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.