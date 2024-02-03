Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $446.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

