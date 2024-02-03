Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,675,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $301,890,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 433.9% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

