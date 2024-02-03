Reviewing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBM Offshore and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A $1.13 11.28 Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.49 $217.01 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SBM Offshore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SBM Offshore and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10

Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 48.04%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than SBM Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares SBM Offshore and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions 21.24% 95.51% 12.65%

Dividends

SBM Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SBM Offshore pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats SBM Offshore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

