Reviewing Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 2 5 0 2.50 Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus price target of $140.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.73%. Issuer Direct has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.05%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Booz Allen Hamilton.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $9.26 billion 2.00 $271.79 million $3.10 45.96 Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.47 $1.93 million $0.36 42.36

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct. Issuer Direct is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booz Allen Hamilton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

90.3% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 3.96% 65.31% 10.10% Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06%

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Issuer Direct on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

