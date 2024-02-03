Reviewing NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A Genmab A/S 25.54% 15.03% 13.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 3 3 8 0 2.36

NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.78%. Genmab A/S has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.27%. Given Genmab A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genmab A/S is more favorable than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAmsterdam Pharma $102.74 million 15.52 -$82.23 million N/A N/A Genmab A/S $2.07 billion 8.89 $781.91 million $0.94 29.57

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats NewAmsterdam Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company also develops Teclistamab, which is in Phase 2 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

