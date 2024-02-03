Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Brian A. Shepherd Sells 637 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Automation
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.