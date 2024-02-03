Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Brian A. Shepherd Sells 637 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $268.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.