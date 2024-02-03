Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 458.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

