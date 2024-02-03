Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $133.77 and last traded at $128.01, with a volume of 1415456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

