RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. Mizuho began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.