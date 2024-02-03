RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Eric Weinberg Sells 10,000 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Eric Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Eric Weinberg sold 1,285 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $51,400.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $348,687.15.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST opened at $47.24 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on RXST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RxSight by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.