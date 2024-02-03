Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $279,222,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

