Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $151.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $137.68 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

