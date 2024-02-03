Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Saia worth $34,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $534.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.34. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $535.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

