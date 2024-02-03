Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $72.79 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

