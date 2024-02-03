Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.