Savant Capital LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.