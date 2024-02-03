Savant Capital LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

