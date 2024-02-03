Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

