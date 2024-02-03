Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

