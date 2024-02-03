Savant Capital LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 13.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,625,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 149,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

