Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 288,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 161,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $16.65 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.