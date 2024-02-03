Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 142.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,772.90 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,631.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,416.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

