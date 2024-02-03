Savant Capital LLC Sells 132 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

RGLD stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

