Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.67.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$39.05 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$39.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

