Scotiabank Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.64.

CIX stock opened at C$16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5086957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

