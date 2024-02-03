Scotiabank Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,900.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,595.00.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,389.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,259.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,178.13. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$858.16 and a 52 week high of C$1,428.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 187.8481183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. In other news, Director Brian Johnson Porter acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total transaction of C$1,237,660.00. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $4,402,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

