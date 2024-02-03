Scotiabank Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IGM. CIBC reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.86.

IGM opened at C$36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.6605876 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

