Scotiabank Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IGM. CIBC reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.86.

View Our Latest Report on IGM

IGM Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

IGM opened at C$36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.6605876 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.