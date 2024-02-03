Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

