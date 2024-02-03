Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ STX opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,381,497 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

