Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Berry Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRY. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

