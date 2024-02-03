Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fortive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Fortive’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fortive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

NYSE:FTV opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12,739.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Fortive by 4.2% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

