Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Dover Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after buying an additional 226,646 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.