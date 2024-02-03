Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Gap Down to $104.86

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.86, but opened at $100.30. Selective Insurance Group shares last traded at $97.42, with a volume of 49,357 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

