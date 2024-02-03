Shelley Roberts Buys 417 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Whitbread plc (LON:WTBGet Free Report) insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($45.45) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,952.14).

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,515 ($44.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,756 ($35.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,079.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,506.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,445.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,045 ($51.42).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTB

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.