Shelley Roberts Buys 417 Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Roberts purchased 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($45.45) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,952.14).

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,515 ($44.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,756 ($35.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,079.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,506.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,445.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,045 ($51.42).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

