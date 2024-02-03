Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Head to Head Comparison

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 4.24% 26.36% 5.13% Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 1 17 0 2.84 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus price target of $81.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 3.14 $75.10 million $1.67 45.49 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.06 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

