Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHBI

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $383.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 3,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $54,056 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.