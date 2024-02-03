Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $659,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,316,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,316,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,492 shares of company stock valued at $70,746,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.63 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.