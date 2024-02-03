Simon G. M. Caffyn Buys 1,211 Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Stock

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) insider Simon G. M. Caffyn bought 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,705.66 ($4,710.98).

Caffyns Stock Performance

Shares of CFYN opened at GBX 450 ($5.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The firm has a market cap of £12.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.45 and a beta of 0.81. Caffyns plc has a 52-week low of GBX 411 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($7.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 527.89.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,255.32%.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.