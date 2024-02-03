Simon Hayes Acquires 3,000 Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT) Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Hayes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,960.34).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Simon Hayes acquired 4,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £33,440 ($42,512.08).

On Tuesday, November 14th, Simon Hayes acquired 2,256 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £18,273.60 ($23,231.12).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Price Performance

FGT stock opened at GBX 846 ($10.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 838.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 846.67. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.13 and a beta of 0.53. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 788.71 ($10.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 923 ($11.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

