Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,179,000 after acquiring an additional 966,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $137.94 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.