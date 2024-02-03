Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

