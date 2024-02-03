Skyline Champion (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.50. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $77.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

