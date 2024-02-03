SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

