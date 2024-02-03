Slam (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Slam Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Slam by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Slam by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Slam by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Slam by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Slam Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.